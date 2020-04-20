Stock Alert: Compass Diversified Surges Nearly 17%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) are rising in Monday morning trade despite no company-specific news.

The company is planning to release first-quarter results on April 30.

CODI is currently at $18.46, up 16.54 percent from the previous close of $15.84. The shares have traded in a range of $17.2616 - $18.57 for the 52-week period, on average volume of 361,320.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.