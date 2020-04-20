Markets
CODI

Stock Alert: Compass Diversified Surges Nearly 17%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) are rising in Monday morning trade despite no company-specific news.

The company is planning to release first-quarter results on April 30.

CODI is currently at $18.46, up 16.54 percent from the previous close of $15.84. The shares have traded in a range of $17.2616 - $18.57 for the 52-week period, on average volume of 361,320.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CODI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular