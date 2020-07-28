Markets
Stock Alert: Commvault Systems Up 4% On Upbeat Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of data protection and data management software company Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) are climbing more than 4% Tuesday morning after reporting upbeat second-quarter results.

Earnings on an adjusted basis increased to $0.51 per share from $0.27 per share that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.16 per share.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 7% year-over-year to $173.0 million on 20% growth in software and product revenue. The consensus estimate was at $152.87 million.

CommVault stock is currently trading at $41.10. It has been trading in the range of $24.26- $51.90 in the last one year.

