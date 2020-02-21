Markets
CYH

Stock Alert: Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Shares Soar 39.71%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) soared 39.71% on Feb. 20, and ended Thursday's trading session at $6.72. The stock has been trading between $1.79 and $7.27 in the past one year. Trading volume surged to 18.34 million versus an average volume of 2.41 million shares.

The company, on Feb. 20, reported Q4 net operating revenues of $3.286 billion, and ajusted earnings of $0.40 per share, well above the Wall Street analysts' estimate of $3.18 billion in revenues and $0.46 loss per share.

Wayne Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of Community Health, said, "We concluded 2019 with a strong finish to the year. Our successful divestiture program, along with strategic growth initiatives in our core portfolio of markets, has driven better results, including improved same-store volume and net revenue growth in 2019..."

Looking ahead, the company expects to deliver incremental growth in 2020, driven by a combination of continued same-store net revenue performance and execution across its strategic margin improvement programs.

For fiscal 2020, the company projects net operating revenues to be $12.4 billion - $12.8 billion, net result to be a loss of $1.30 - loss $0.60 per share, same-store adjusted admissions growth of 1.5% - 2.5%, and adjusted EBITDA to be $1.65 billion - $1.8 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CYH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular