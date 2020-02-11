Stock Alert: CommScope Holding Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of CommScope Holding Co. Inc. (COMM) are up 12%, ahead of the company's quarterly earnings announcement, scheduled on Feb 20. The stock is trading at nearly half the value of its 52-week high of $27 reached in mid-April, last year. So, what does the 12% rally today mean?

End of last month, CommScope received FCC approval for commercial deployment of its spectrum access system (SAS) to support 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). The approval allows CommScope's SAS to open up 150 MHz of CBRS spectrum that until now had very limited use. CommScope's CBRS solutions enable customers to easily deploy CBRS networks for even the most challenging and critical use cases.

CommScope is slated to release its Q4 results on Thursday, February 20, before the bell. Wall Street analysts look for earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $23 million or $0.12 per share, non-GAAP adjusted net income of $100 million or $0.51 per share and sales of $1.06 billion.

