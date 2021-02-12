Markets
Stock Alert: CollPlant Biotechnologies Declines 29%

(RTTNews) - Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) are trading down more than 29%  Friday morning at $17.20.

Thursday late evening, CollPlant had said it entered into definitive agreements with many institutional investors to sell 2 million ADSs of the company at $17.50 per ADS. Each ADS represents one ordinary share, par value NIS 1.50 per share, of CollPlant.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering of about $35 million for general corporate purposes.

CLGN has been trading in the range of $6- $24.26 in the last one year.

