Stock Alert: CollPlant Biotech Gains 10% On Agreement With Allergan

(RTTNews) - CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) are currently gaining over 10% after the company said it entered into a worldwide exclusive development and commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue filler products with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.

CLGN is currently trading at $20.26, up $2.05 or 11.26%, on the Nasdaq.

CollPlant will receive an upfront payment of $14 million and is entitled to receive up to an additional $89 million in milestone payments. In addition, CollPlant is eligible to receive royalty payments and a fee for the manufacture and supply of rhCollagen to Allergan Aesthetics.

