Stock Alert: Colgate-Palmolive, Coca-Cola, Pepsi Gain

(RTTNews) - Shares of consumer sector companies are gaining momentum Monday morning with Walmart (WMT) up more than 3% and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) more than 6% up. Procter & Gamble Company (PG), Coca-Cola (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) nearly 2% higher.

Shares of tooth-paste maker Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) are climbing more than 3%. CL is currently trading at $69.78, nearly 10% down from its 52-week high touched last month.

