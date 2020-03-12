Stock Alert: Coca-Cola Down Nearly 8%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) are trading nearly 8 percent lower on Thursday. KO gapped down at open and is currently trading at $48.41. There were no negative news related to the company today. However, the stock took a beating as the trading in US market was halted for a brief time after S&P 500 dropped 7%.

The shares have been trading lower since the beginning of March. For the 52 week period, the shares have traded in a range of $45.14 to $60.13.

On Wednesday, Coca-Cola's rival PepsiCo, Inc. has announced an agreement to acquire Rockstar Energy Beverages, the popular energy drink maker, for $3.85 billion.

