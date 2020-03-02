Stock Alert: Co-Diagnostics Up 16% On Availability Of Coronavirus Test Tech

(RTTNews) - Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) are currently gaining 16% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed the company's diagnostics technologies to be used to test for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Co-Diagnostics Monday said a change in FDA's policy has made available its coronavirus test kits to laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments for use according to the FDA guidelines. The molecular diagnostics company is in discussions with certain qualified CLIA laboratories who can use COVID-19 tests built on Co-Diagnostics' platform technology in their Emergency Use Authorization submissions with the FDA.

