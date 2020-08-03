Stock Alert: Co-Diagnostics Up 15% On COVID-19 Test Approval

(RTTNews) - Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) jumped 15% on Monday morning after the company announced it received FDA's emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 test.

CODX is currently trading at $27.49, up $3.49 or 14.55%, on the Nasdaq.

Co-Diagnostics said its partner, Clinical Reference Laboratory has FDA Emergency Use Authorization for CRL Rapid Response, a saliva-based COVID-19 test that can be self-administered at home, work or any other setting and then tested using Co-Diagnostics' patented CoPrimer technology.

