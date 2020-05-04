Stock Alert: Co-Diagnostics Trading 10% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) are climbing more than 10% Monday morning after the molecular diagnostics company announced today that its Logix Smart COVID-19 test has been approved in Mexico.

The company also announced that CoSara, its joint venture partner in India, expects to begin filling orders following the successful evaluation of CoSara's Saragene COVID-19 test kit by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

CODX is currently trading at $14.92. It has traded in the range of $0.69- $21.75 in the last 52 weeks.

