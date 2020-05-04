Markets
CODX

Stock Alert: Co-Diagnostics Trading 10% Higher

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) are climbing more than 10% Monday morning after the molecular diagnostics company announced today that its Logix Smart COVID-19 test has been approved in Mexico.

The company also announced that CoSara, its joint venture partner in India, expects to begin filling orders following the successful evaluation of CoSara's Saragene COVID-19 test kit by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

CODX is currently trading at $14.92. It has traded in the range of $0.69- $21.75 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CODX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular