Stock Alert: Co-Diagnostics Hits New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX), a molecular diagnostics company, are climbing more than 15 percent or $3.58 in Thursday's morning trade at $27.00, after earlier rising to a new 52-week high of $28.81 despite no stock-specific news. The stock has traded in a range of $0.69 to $28.81 in the past 52 weeks.

Tuesday, Utah-based Co-Diagnostics said it will release its first-quarter earnings results on May 14, 2020 after the close of trading. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.05 per share for the quarter on revenues of $620 thousand. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In early May, Co-Diagnostics said that its Logix Smart COVID-19 test has been approved in Mexico. The company also announced that CoSara, its joint venture partner in India, expects to begin filling orders following the successful evaluation of CoSara's Saragene COVID-19 test kit by the Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.