Stock Alert: Co-Diagnostics Climbs 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) are gaining more than 14 percent or $1.87 in Friday's morning trade at $14.84.

Friday, Co-Diagnostics. said that Access Genetics, LLC dba OralDNA Labs, a CLIA-certified customer who uses Co-Diagnostics' Logix Smart COVID-19 kit in their FDA authorized OraRisk COVID-19 RT-PCR test, recently received an amended Emergency Use Authorization or EUA allowing testing from a saline oral rinse collection.

"Because it eliminates the need for a nasal swab, oral rinse technology has the potential to dramatically improve comfort and accessibility of testing in our communities and we believe this authorization by the FDA provides additional confirmation of the quality, versatility, and adaptability of our CoPrimer platform," said Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics.

Co-Diagnostics has traded in a range of $0.85 to $30.99 in the past 52 weeks.

