Stock Alert: Cloudflare Slides

(RTTNews) - Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) shares are declining on Thursday morning trade, despite no specific announcement from the company.

Currently, the shares are at $55.36, down 10.09 percent from its previous close of $61.50. The stock has been climbing for the last several days, however on a bearish mood after reaching a 52-week high.

On Monday, the company had announced the release of Cloudflare One, a cloud-based network-as-a-service solution for your workforce

