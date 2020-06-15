Stock Alert: Cloudflare Climbs To Hit New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of web-security company Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) are rising more than 8% Monday morning hitting a new high of $31.91, but currently trading lower at $31.85. There are no company-specific news reported that drove the stock higher.

Cloudflare stock has nearly doubled over the past couple of months as the world has been depending on the internet more than ever these days.

In May, when the company reported first-quarter results, revenue had increased 48% year-over-year to $91.3 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.