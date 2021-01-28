Markets
Stock Alert: Cloudera Touches New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR), a provider of data analytics and management products, are rising almost 4 percent or $0.58 in Thursday's morning trade at $15.87, after hitting a new 52-week high of $16.18.

Wednesday, Cloudera said it successfully completed SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control or SOC 2 certification for Cloudera Data Platform Public Cloud in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants or AICPA. The company noted that the certification assures customer trust in Cloudera Data Platform for their enterprise data cloud.

Cloudera has traded in a range of $4.76 to $16.18 in the past 52 weeks.

