Stock Alert: Clorox Climbs On Higher Demand

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) shares are rising in morning trading on Monday. Currently CLX is at $174.07, up 3.21 percent compared to its previous close of $167.77. The Oakland-based producer of wipes and disinfectants found an escalated demand for its products at the time of Coronavirus pandemic. The shares have been fluctuating since the end of January. However, it climbed above its 200-day moving average after the second week of March. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $165.52-$171.84.

