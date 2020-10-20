Markets
CBLI

Stock Alert: Cleveland BioLabs Surges 75% On Merger With Cytocom

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) soared nearly 75% on Tuesday morning after the biopharmaceutical company announced it will merge with Cytocom, Inc. in an all-stock transaction.

CBLI is currently trading at $3.77, up $1.60 or 73.69%, on the Nasdaq.

Cytocom shareholders will have a majority position in the newly combined entity. The initial Board of Directors for the combined company will consist of four members selected by Cytocom and three members selected by Cleveland BioLabs. The Boards of Directors of both companies have approved the combination.

The combined company will focus on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies for oncology, infectious disease, inflammation and auto-immune mediated conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CBLI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular