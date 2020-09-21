Stock Alert: CleanSpark Climbs 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) are rising more than 10 percent or $1.19 in Monday's morning trade at $12.74 after the Utah-based software and services company announced the commissioning of its software on a new solar plus storage microgrid project in Central America.

CleanSpark said it partnered with an energy developer to deploy this solution for Micro Technologies SA, a major international assembly and manufacturing company. The microgrid is for their new factory located in the San Jose, Alajuela Province of Costa Rica.

CleanSpark is providing its patented mPulse controls with market-based forecasting and operation. The company will also incorporate the Tesla PowerPack 2 battery energy storage system that will provide 558kW/1115kWh storage. In addition, the project's solar installation includes 480kW AC, 531kW DC of PV, or photovoltaic, solar panels.

CleanSpark has traded in a range of $0.97 to $13.98 in the past 52 weeks.

