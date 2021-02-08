Stock Alert: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Adds 30% After Striking Deal With LA Metro

(RTTNews) - Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) are rising more than 30% Monday morning after the company signed deal with Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

As per the agreement, Clean Energy will supply about 47.5 million gallons of renewable natural gas (RNG) to LA metro, the nation's largest transit bus fleet.

"Metro continues to lead public transportation as one of the cleanest fleets in the US, with nearly 22 million gallons of RNG delivered to Metro since 2017," said Clean Energy Renewables Senior Vice President, Nate Jensen. "With this additional commitment to fuel with Clean Energy's RNG, Metro is accelerating its path to net zero carbon emissions through RNG and other alternative fuels."

CLNE touched a new high of $17.27 this morning.

