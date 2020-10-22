Stock Alert: Clarus Down 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Clarus Corp. (CLAR) slipped nearly 15% on Thursday morning. CLAR is currently trading at $12.45, down $2.14 or 14.63%, on the Nasdaq.

On Wednesday, Clarus announced that it expects sales for the third quarter to be between $63 million and $64 million, which is an anticipated 5%-6% year-over-year increase compared to $60.2 million a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $56.18 million.

The company expects to report its full third quarter 2020 results in early November.

