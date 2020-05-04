Stock Alert: Clarivate Analytics Up 2%

(RTTNews) - Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC) shares are rising on Monday morning though it reported wider net loss for the first quarter and reduced its revenue outlook for the fourth quarter. However, the company maintained its earnings expectations for the fourth quarter. CCC is currently at $23.16, up 2.50 percent, from the previous close of $22.59.

Revenue for the period, excluding divested business, increased 10.5 percent at constant currency. The company now expects adjusted revenues in a range of $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion for the fourth quarter, lower than the previous outlook of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are still expected in the range of $0.53 to $0.59.

