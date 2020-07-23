Stock Alert: Citrix Systems Down 7% Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Raised Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) are losing more than 7 percent or $11.91 in Thursday's morning trade at $155.24 despite the digital workspace technology provider reporting upbeat second-quarter financial results and raising its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.

Thursday, Citrix Systems reported net income for the second quarter of $112.91 million or $0.90 per share, up from $93.50 million or $0.70 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $1.53 per share. Revenue for the quarter rose 6.7 percent to $798.93 million from $748.70 million last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter on revenues of $773.8 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, Citrix Systems expects adjusted earnings between $1.20 and $1.25 per share, on revenues of $750 million to $760 million. The Street expects earnings of $1.2 per share for the quarter on revenues of $748.78 million.

For fiscal 2020, Citrix Systems now expects adjusted earnings per share between $5.65 and $5.85 per share, on revenues of $3.18 billion to $3.21 billion. The company previously expected full-year adjusted earnings of $5.40 to $5.60 per share and revenues of $3.10 billion to $3.16 billion. Analysts expect earnings of $5.63 per share on revenues of $3.18 billion.

Citrix Systems has traded in a range of $90.28 to $173.56 in the past 52 weeks. The stock already has a run-up since March this year and has gained 36 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.