Stock Alert: Citigroup Gains More Than 2% As It Introduces IVA Capability

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. ( C ) is gaining in the early trade as it launched intelligent virtual agent or IVA capability within its call centers that will provide a better digital servicing experience for its clients.

The shares that have been trading above 200-day moving average since September, 2019 opened at $74.70 on Monday morning.

C Closed at $74.41 on January 31 and is currently gaining 2.02% at $75.91.

