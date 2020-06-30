Markets
CTRN

Stock Alert: Citi Trends Trading 20% Higher On Better Sales

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN), a retailer of apparel, accessories and home goods, are rising more than 20% Tuesday morning after the company announced second-quarter to date sales better than expectations.

Sales in the second quarter through June 27, increased 25% compared to the same period of the prior year.

Comparable-store sales for reopened stores from their respective opening dates in the second quarter through June 27, increased 53%.

The company has reopened 564 of its 574 stores closed due to COVID-19, with the remaining stores expected to open by the end of July.

David Makuen, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our strong second quarter-to-date performance was driven by growth in both transactions and the average transaction size".

Citi Trends stock is currently trading at $19.14. It has traded in the range of $6.70- $24.78 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTRN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular