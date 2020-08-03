Markets
CRUS

Stock Alert: Cirrus Logic Rises 8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of semiconductor company Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) are rising more than 9% Monday morning at $74.43. It has traded in the range of $47.04- $91.63 in the past 52 weeks.

Cirrus Logic is scheduled to report its first-quarter results today after the market closes.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to range between $200 million and $250 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate revenue of $225.18 million for the period.

The consensus estimate for earnings is at $0.3 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRUS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular