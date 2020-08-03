Stock Alert: Cirrus Logic Rises 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of semiconductor company Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) are rising more than 9% Monday morning at $74.43. It has traded in the range of $47.04- $91.63 in the past 52 weeks.

Cirrus Logic is scheduled to report its first-quarter results today after the market closes.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to range between $200 million and $250 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate revenue of $225.18 million for the period.

The consensus estimate for earnings is at $0.3 per share.

