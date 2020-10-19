Stock Alert: Cinemark Up 9%

(RTTNews) - Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Monday morning, despite no specific announcement from the company.

Currently, the shares are currently at $8.57, up 9.03 percent, from the previous close of $7.86. The shares have been down from early September. For the 52-week period, the shares are have traded in a range of $5.71 to $37.83 on a volume of 8,637,217.

AMC, one of the largest cinema chains is U.S. has announced that private hire will be available for groups of up to 20 people to watch a film on the big screen. The major advantage is that the movie goers could enjoy the screening, without sharing the theater with strangers. The rental range is $99 to $349, prior to tax.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.