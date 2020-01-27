Markets
CBB

Stock Alert: Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) Shares Hit 52-Week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) hit a 52-week new high of $14.01 on Jan. 24, 2020, and closed Friday's trading session at $13.75, up $2.50 or 22.22%. Trading volume surged to 4.95 million versus an average volume of 822K.

Most recently on Wednesday, Jan. 22, Cincinnati Bell received a non-binding proposal from an infrastructure fund to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Cincinnati Bell for $12.00 per share in cash.

As previously announced on December 23, 2019, Cincinnati Bell entered into a definitive agreement through which Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) and its institutional partners would acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Cincinnati Bell for $10.50 per share in cash.

On Nov. 7, 2019, the company reported Q3 net loss of $16.2 million or $0.32 per share versus $20.3 million or $0.41 per share in the prior year. Quarterly revenue declined to $382.5 million from $386.7 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.16 per share and revenues of $381.87 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal year 2019, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $1.515 billion - $1.575 billion. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $1.54 billion for fiscal year 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular