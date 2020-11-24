Stock Alert: CIIG Merger Gains 12%

(RTTNews) - CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) shares are adding more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing its rally.

The shares have been bullish since November second week. Currently, CIIC is at $28.57, up 12.38 percent from its previous close of $25.45. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.30 to $33.50 on average volume of 1,519,726.

