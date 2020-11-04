Markets
Stock Alert: Cigna Rises 13%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of health service company Cigna Corp. (CI) are gaining almost 13 percent or $23.73 in Wednesday's morning trade at $207.61 despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stocks are rising on Wednesday with investors awaiting the outcome of the presidential elections that has so far failed to show signs of a clear winner. Votes are still being counted in a number of key swing states.

Cigna has traded in a range of $118.50 to $224.64 in the past 52 weeks.

