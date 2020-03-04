Stock Alert: Cigna Corporation Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, shares of healthcare companies are climbing following the results of the Super Tuesday primaries for the Democratic presidential nomination contest. Former Vice President Joe Biden performed much better than expected in yesterday's contests, including an upset victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas.

Biden's new healthcare plan called Affordable Care Act 2.0, is a modified version of the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare.

Health insurance companies are also climbing today including Cigna Corporation (CI) up more than 10%. The stock is currently trading at $209.02. CI has been trading in the range of $141.95- $224.64 in the past one year.

Cigna, today announced the commencement of tender offer to purchase outstanding notes of up to $1.45 billion.

