Markets
CI

Stock Alert: Cigna Corporation Up 10%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, shares of healthcare companies are climbing following the results of the Super Tuesday primaries for the Democratic presidential nomination contest. Former Vice President Joe Biden performed much better than expected in yesterday's contests, including an upset victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas.

Biden's new healthcare plan called Affordable Care Act 2.0, is a modified version of the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare.

Health insurance companies are also climbing today including Cigna Corporation (CI) up more than 10%. The stock is currently trading at $209.02. CI has been trading in the range of $141.95- $224.64 in the past one year.

Cigna, today announced the commencement of tender offer to purchase outstanding notes of up to $1.45 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular