Stock Alert: Church & Dwight Gains 5.06% On Earning Guidance

(RTTNews) - Shares of Church & Dwight Co, Inc. (CHD) surged at market open to trade above $77.00 as well as its 200-day moving average. The stock had closed at $72.78 on Thursday.

Friday, the company projected its first-quarter earning growth of 4 percent and sales growth of 6.5 percent. The manufacturer of household products also increased its quarterly dividend by 5.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the company now sees Full year earnings below estimates.

Currently CHD is trading at 76.68, up 5.06 percent.

