Stock Alert: ChromaDex Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of ChromaDex Corp. (CDXC) are gaining nearly 5% on Wednesday morning after the biotech company reported positive data from its COVID-19 Phase 2 study of nicotinamide riboside.

CDXC is currently trading at $5.42, up $0.23 or 4.43%, on the Nasdaq.

ChromaDex reported patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 experienced a 29% reduction in recovery time when receiving the standard of care in combination with a nutritional protocol including nicotinamide riboside.

The additional nutritional support was designed to promote healthy mitochondrial function and reduced average recovery time to 6.6 days in comparison to average placebo recovery time of 9.3 days.

