Markets
CDXC

Stock Alert: ChromaDex Up 5%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of ChromaDex Corp. (CDXC) are gaining nearly 5% on Wednesday morning after the biotech company reported positive data from its COVID-19 Phase 2 study of nicotinamide riboside.

CDXC is currently trading at $5.42, up $0.23 or 4.43%, on the Nasdaq.

ChromaDex reported patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 experienced a 29% reduction in recovery time when receiving the standard of care in combination with a nutritional protocol including nicotinamide riboside.

The additional nutritional support was designed to promote healthy mitochondrial function and reduced average recovery time to 6.6 days in comparison to average placebo recovery time of 9.3 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDXC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular