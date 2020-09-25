Stock Alert: China Recycling Gains 19%

Markets
(RTTNews) - China Recycling Energy Corp. (CREG) shares are trading higher on Friday morning, building on its uptrend since Monday. Today there has been no company-centric news reported that could impact the stock.

Currently, the shares are at $3.17, up 19 percent from its previous close of $2.66. The shares have traded in a range of $1.6 to $7.4 on average volume of 638,529.

