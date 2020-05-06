Markets
Stock Alert: China Rapid Finance Spikes 147%

(RTTNews) - China Rapid Finance Ltd (XRF) shares are surging on Wednesday morning trade as it announced the execution of a set of agreement with Yong Bao Two Ltd or YBT. Upon the closing, YBT will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

XRF shares are currently at $2.32, up 147 percent, from its previous close of $0.94. The shares gapped up at $2.0500 at open.

Under the terms of the Agreements, True North will transfer 37,985,293 Class A shares and the Company will issue 3,465,574 Class B ordinary shares to the Investors.

