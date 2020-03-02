Stock Alert: China Pharma Subsidiary Launches Wash-free Sanitizer; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - China Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. (CPHI) said its subsidiary launched a new product- the wash-free sanitizer, at a time when daily disinfection has become mandatory to avoid potential exposures to coronavirus. The stock is trading up 51 cents or 89.47% at $1.08 in pre-market session. The sanitizer has received production approval from health authority, and will hit the market soon, the company stated.

