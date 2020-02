(RTTNews) - Shares of online education platform China Online Education Group (COE) have jumped $2.75 or 11.87% on Monday to hit yet another new high of $29.05 in this month.

We had alerted about this stock on February 11, when it was trading in the range of $21.75. COE has gained more than 30% since then.

