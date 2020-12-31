Markets
Stock Alert: China Green Agriculture Gains 17%

(RTTNews) - China Green Agriculture, Inc. (CGA) are up more than 30 percent on Thursday morning trade despite the company recording a wider net loss for the September quarter on lower volume of fertilizer products, compared to the prior year.

Shares are currently at $3.54, up 17 percent from the previous close of $3.01 on volume of 1,267,934. For the 52-week period, the shares are at $1.77 to $4.69 on average volume of 109,495.

