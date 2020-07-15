Stock Alert: China Finance Online Soars 260% After Inking Deal With Dow Jones

(RTTNews) - Shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) surged almost four-fold on Wednesday morning. The company announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with global news and data business, Dow Jones.

JRJC is currently trading at $25.89, up $18.58 or 254.17%, on the Nasdaq.

China Finance Online Co. is a web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers.

Under the new agreement, Dow Jones will provide China Finance Online with access to a sub-set of its Chinese language newswire service, which will include market commentary and spot news in Chinese.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.