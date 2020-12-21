Stock Alert: China Customer Relations Surges On Improved Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (CCRC) are gaining nearly 50% on Monday morning. On December 18, the China-based business process outsourcing service reported an increase in revenues and profit for the first-half of 2020.

CCRC is currently trading at $7.40, up $2.45 or 49.49%, on the Nasdaq.

First-half 2020 net income increased by 106.4% to $10.30 million from $4.99 million. Earnings per share was $0.56, compared to $0.27 for the same period of the prior year.

Revenues for the six-month period increased by 33.4% to $97.72 million from $73.27 million, driven by strong demand for business from existing BPO clients and the contribution from new clients.

