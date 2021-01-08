Markets
CMRX

Stock Alert: Chimerix Surges 60% On Acquisition Of Oncoceutics

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) surged over 60% on Friday morning after the biopharmaceutical company announced acquisition of Oncoceutics to expand pipeline with late-stage oncology program.

CMRX is currently trading at $8.03, up $3.05 or 61.16%, on the Nasdaq.

Chimerix announced that the company has acquired Oncoceutics, a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing imipridones, a novel class of compounds.

Oncoceutics' lead product candidate, ONC201, has been shown in clinical testing to selectively induce cell death in multiple cancer types. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical trial for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected in 2021.

Chimerix will pay Oncoceutics shareholders $78 million, of which $39 million is payable in Chimerix stock and $39 million in cash. The payment of $39 million in cash is split $25 million at closing and $14 million on the first anniversary of closing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMRX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular