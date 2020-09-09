Stock Alert: Chewy Up 5% Ahead Of Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) are advancing more than 5 percent or $3.08 in Wednesday's morning trade at $63.88.

Chewy, a subsidiary of PetSmart Inc., is an online retailer of pet food, pet supplies and pet medications. Chewy is scheduled to report its financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Thursday, September 10.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.16 per share for the quarter on revenues of $1.66 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Chewy has traded in a range of $20.62 to $74.84 in the past 52 weeks.

