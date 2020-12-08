Markets
Stock Alert: Chewy Touches New 52-week High Ahead Of Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chewy, Inc. (CHWY), an online retailer of pet food, supplies and medications, are rising more than 4 percent or $3.12 in Tuesday's morning trade at $3.12, after hitting a new 52-week high of $79.78.

Chewy, a subsidiary of PetSmart Inc., is scheduled to report its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday after the market close. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.13 per share for the quarter on revenues of $1.72 billion.

Chewy has traded in a range of $20.62 to $79.78 in the past 52 weeks.

