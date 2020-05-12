Stock Alert: Chevron Drops Slightly

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) shares are slightly declining on Tuesday morning trade, after gapping down at the open. The shares are currently at $93.06, down $0.33 percent from the previous close of $92.37.

The multinational energy corporation shares climbed above the 200-day moving average at one point on Tuesday however lost the momentum. Even though the energy sector has been under pressure from production and price challenges, CVX had tried to maintain traction after a sharp fall in mid-March.

