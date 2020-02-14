Markets
CC

Stock Alert: Chemours Shares Surge

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chemours Co. (CC) shares are rising at open as it reported a profit in the fourth quarter that beat the Street expectations. CC have been trading below 200-day moving average for the last several weeks. The shares gapped up at $16.73 at open on Friday and reached as high as $18.78 at one point. Currently the shares are at $18.20, up 16.07 percent from its previous close of $15.68. The American chemical company on Thursday said its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $317 million or $1.94 per share, compared to net profit of $142 million or $0.81 per share in the prior year. The latest-quarter results included a $380 million non-cash charge related to the settlement of the non-active portion of our Netherlands Pension Plan obligations and transfer of liabilities to a third-party asset management firm. It also included a $132 million charge related to onsite remediation at Fayetteville site. Earnings excluding items were $92 million or $0.56 per share, compared to $185 million or $1.05 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth quarter 2019 net sales were $1.4 billion in comparison to $1.5 billion in the prior year. Results were hurt primarily by lower volume and price in Fluoroproducts and Titanium Technologies. Analysts were looking for revenue of $1.35 billion. Looking ahead to full year 2020, the company expects to deliver adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.60 and $3.55 per share for 2020. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.16 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular