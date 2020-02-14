Stock Alert: Chemours Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - Chemours Co. (CC) shares are rising at open as it reported a profit in the fourth quarter that beat the Street expectations. CC have been trading below 200-day moving average for the last several weeks. The shares gapped up at $16.73 at open on Friday and reached as high as $18.78 at one point. Currently the shares are at $18.20, up 16.07 percent from its previous close of $15.68. The American chemical company on Thursday said its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $317 million or $1.94 per share, compared to net profit of $142 million or $0.81 per share in the prior year. The latest-quarter results included a $380 million non-cash charge related to the settlement of the non-active portion of our Netherlands Pension Plan obligations and transfer of liabilities to a third-party asset management firm. It also included a $132 million charge related to onsite remediation at Fayetteville site. Earnings excluding items were $92 million or $0.56 per share, compared to $185 million or $1.05 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth quarter 2019 net sales were $1.4 billion in comparison to $1.5 billion in the prior year. Results were hurt primarily by lower volume and price in Fluoroproducts and Titanium Technologies. Analysts were looking for revenue of $1.35 billion. Looking ahead to full year 2020, the company expects to deliver adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.60 and $3.55 per share for 2020. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.16 per share.

