Stock Alert: Chegg Touches New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of education technology company Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) are climbing more than 8% Friday morning and touched a new high at $68.45. The stock is currently trading at $68.24.

During the coronavirus pandemic as most of the schools and colleges are shut, the online tutoring company is clearly winning. The stock more than doubled in the past couple of months.

Tuesday, Chegg announced share buy-back program of $500 million in stock and convertible notes, extending for a period 18 months, ending on December 31, 2021.

