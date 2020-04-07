Stock Alert: Chefs' Warehouse Rises 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of The specialty food distributor Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) are climbing more than 10% Tuesday morning at $11.44. There are mo company-specific news to move the stock up.

U.S. stocks are rising on Tuesday following news the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in hot spots like New York.

CHEF has been trading up for the past few weeks after touching its 52-week low of $3.55 last month. It has gained more than 200% since then.

CHEF had recorded a 52-week high of $42.06 in September last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.