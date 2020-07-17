Stock Alert: Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT Up 45%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) are currently gaining nearly 45% on Friday morning despite no stock-specific news to drive the shares. Most of the US stocks are trading higher today as investors are optimistic going forward driven by the promising study results of COVID-19 vaccine.

CKPT is currently trading at $2.42, up $0.75 or 44.91%, on the Nasdaq.

Checkpoint Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1, which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.