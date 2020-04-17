Stock Alert: Check Point Software

(RTTNews) - Shares of cyber security solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) have gained more than 30% since its 52-week low of $80.06, hit on March 12, 2020. The stock has recorded a 52-week high of $130.95 on April 17, 2019.

Thursday, Check Point was up $2.81 or 2.75% before closing the trading at $104.91.

The company, which provides cyber security solutions to corporates and governments, caters to more than 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenues in the range of $475 million to $495 million, and adjusted EPS in the range of $1.37 to $1.43. On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.38 per share on revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter.

The results are expected to be reported on April 27.

During the fourth-quarter, Check Point's earnings of $2.02 per share had surpassed the Street view of $1.99. Revenue for the quarter registered an increase of 3% year-over-year to $544 million.

