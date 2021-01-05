Stock Alert: Check-Cap Jumps To New 52-week High

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), an Israel-based clinical stage medical diagnostics company, are surging more than 66 percent or $0.97 in Tuesday's morning trade at $2.42, after hitting a new 52-week high of $2.93.

Check-Cap has extended gains in recent sessions after the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on December 30, 2020 that Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has granted it a 180-day extension to regain compliance.

Check-Cap now has time until June 28, 2021, for its ordinary shares to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Check-Cap has traded in a range of $0.24 to $2.93 in the past 52 weeks.

